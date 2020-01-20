20th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Downtown Kingsport celebrates unity

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Today the nation honored the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Several of those MLK events were held in our region including a parade in Kingsport.

The theme for the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Downtown Kingsport was the “Answer to Racism is the Love of Christ.”

It’s a theme both parade viewers and participants say they hope resonates across our nation.

The 20th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. Day Parade was held in Downtown Kingsport today as many across the nation honor the life and legacy of the civil rights leader.

Melvin Drumgoole held a flag with the outline of Africa high at the parade to represent his African heritage and the steps towards unity Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. hoped for during the Civil Rights Movement.

“I think he would be proud, I think he would be very proud in knowing that his cause and memory is still in effect and going on,” said Drumgoole.

Drumgoole and Teddy Gaines marched in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Downtown Kingsport with equality in mind.

Gaines said though we’ve come a long way, there’s still a long way to go.

“Just an individual that wanted things better for the entire country and the entire world. Black, white, green, or red, you know, just bring it all together as one, and love each other and try to do right,” said Gaines.

Larry Crawford watched the parade and said he hopes Monday’s event educates the younger generations about what many endured in the past.

“It’s brought modern day society to a point to where we recognize the sufferings of years gone by,” explains Crawford.

Martin Luther King Jr. once said,

Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that. Martin Luther King Jr.

Crawford hopes that message spreads throughout Kingsport and beyond.

“We’re seeing a progress that’s being made to where there’s equality coming to all of the citizens and especially here in Kingsport, which I’m very proud of,” he said.

