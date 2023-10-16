BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Walkers gathered at the Bristol Dragway Saturday morning to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s.

Participants took part in an opening ceremony before beginning the walk at 10 a.m. Each participant carried a colored flower from the Promise Garden to signify their personal connection to the disease.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises both awareness and funds for research, treatment and family aid.

Organizers of the event report more than 120,000 people in Tennessee alone live with Alzheimer’s, and more than 367,000 others serve as caretakers.