KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Festival goers will get to celebrate 15 years of Racks by the Tracks at the Kingsport Farmers Market this May.

According to a press release from event organizers, Racks by the Tracks returns on May 13 with its signature beer tasting, concert lineup, BBQ competition and races.

This year’s event will feature over 100 unique beers, wines, seltzers and sangrias for attendee sampling, and each guest can vote for their favorite.

The Racks by the Tracks 10K and 5K race is back for its 10th year along a Kingsport Greenbelt route. Runners looking for a challenge can participate in the “Boss Hog Challenge” by running both races to win a t-shirt.

BBQ fans can taste the region’s wide selection of cuisine during the event’s BBQ Competition, and the release said no ticket is required to participate.

If the above-mentioned food and drink aren’t enough to draw guests in, organizers announced the event’s music lineup as well:

-The Crue — A Motley Crue Tribute Experience

-Blank-281 — A Blink-182 Tribute Band

-Donnie and the Dry Heavers — Kingsport-based Indie-Rock/Jam Bam

Ticket sales open on Friday, March 17 for a 100-hour sale that gets attendees tasting and concert access for $35. After that, ticket prices increase until the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased online or at Food City locations.