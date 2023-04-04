KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fun Fest is returning to the Model City and the line-up for this year’s festival has officially been released.

The Thursday, July 20, headliner will be Danny Gokey, he was a third-place finalist on the 8th season of American Idol and is known for a slew of Christian hits. Ellie Holcomb will also be taking the stage, another songwriter specializing in Christian Country music.

On Friday, July 21, Boyz II Men, one of the hottest R&B groups of the mid-’90s, will hit the stage. The group will be joined Friday night by Johnnyswim.

On Saturday, July 22, closing out the festival will be Clay Walker, Chris Lane and Brittney Spencer. Walker is known for top-charting tips like ‘She won’t be lonely long’ and ‘Live Until I Die’. Lane is known for hits like ‘Take Back Home Girl’ and ‘Big, Big Plans’.

Tickets for the festival go on sale on April 6 at 10 a.m.

Fun Fest organizers sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk more about the fun in store for this year’s festival.