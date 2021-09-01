2021 TriPride parade & festival canceled due to COVID-19

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — The TriPride committee announced Wednesday that the 2021 TriPride parade and festival have been canceled amid a surge of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities.

According to a release, the festival was originally scheduled for Oct. 16 and was expecting to bring in over 10,000 people. However, as the region breaks previous peaks from the COVID-19 winter surge, organizers say they remain committed to keeping the community healthy.

“While this is a painful decision to make, we know that this will help us protect the community we care so much about,” said TriPride President Jason Willis. “We can all look forward to being together in the future when it is safer for everyone.”

The press release said the board will launch the parade’s planning process as soon as it can be held safely.

Vendors and sponsors have options to carry sponsorships over to the following year or receive a refund.

TriPride continues to seek safer ways to celebrate pride this fall and will announce those plans on Facebook, the release states.

For more information, CLICK HERE.