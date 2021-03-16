2021 Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon raises more than $445,000 for hospital, new children’s network

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The total is in for the 2021 Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon fundraiser.

This year’s Radiothon raised more than $445,000 for Niswonger Children’s Hospital and the new Niswonger Children’s Network, according to a tweet from the hospital.

The funds raised will benefit the expansion at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, as well as the growth and launch of the new children’s network.

The new network was announced earlier this month. Ballad Health and Niswonger Children’s Network hope to provide a higher level of healthcare to children throughout the Tri-Cities region with the start of their new services.

