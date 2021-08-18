2021 National Storytelling Festival will be held virtually

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — This year’s National Storytelling Festival will take place virtually instead of in person.

The International Storytelling Center announced Tuesday that the decision to adopt a virtual format was in response to recent COVID-19 trends across the region and country.

“The ISC’s primary concern is for the safety and well-being of all the storytellers, staff, volunteers, patrons, and supporters involved in the festival,” Kiran Singh Sirah, the International Storytelling Center’s President, said in a release. “We look forward to having an exciting, quality virtual event this year and having our patrons back in Jonesborough for a healthy and safe 50th Anniversary of the National Storytelling Festival in 2022.”

This year’s event will take place Oct. 1–3.