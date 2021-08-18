2021 National Storytelling Festival will be held virtually

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — This year’s National Storytelling Festival will take place virtually instead of in person.

The International Storytelling Center announced Tuesday that the decision to adopt a virtual format was in response to recent COVID-19 trends across the region and country.

“The ISC’s primary concern is for the safety and well-being of all the storytellers, staff, volunteers, patrons, and supporters involved in the festival,” Kiran Singh Sirah, the International Storytelling Center’s President, said in a release. “We look forward to having an exciting, quality virtual event this year and having our patrons back in Jonesborough for a healthy and safe 50th Anniversary of the National Storytelling Festival in 2022.”

This year’s event will take place Oct. 1–3.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss