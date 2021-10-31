2021 Halloween events in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) – If you have yet to participate in any Halloween events this year, there are still opportunities to celebrate the holiday.

In Johnson City, Grace Fellowship Church is hosting their ‘Candy Carnival Block Party and Drive-Thru Candy Trail’ from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 31. Put on your best Halloween costume and be prepared for some surprises during the drive-thru. After driving through, you can park and enjoy live music, games, prizes, a cakewalk, and more.

From 5 to 7 p.m. Emory and Henry is hosting a trick-or-treat event at Village Apartments. Student organizations will be passing out candy, hosting a costume contest, and a pumpkin carving event. The event is free and open to the public.

In Kingsport, Grace Christian Church will host its second annual ‘Drive-thru Hullabaloo.’ This event will start at 5:30 and end at 7 p.m.