2021 Greene County Fair to be held July 26-31

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Organizers have announced the dates for the 2021 Greene County Fair.

According to a post from fair organizers, the Greene County Fair will be held Monday, July 26 through Saturday, July 31 in Greeneville.

Tickets are on sale for the fair’s Demolition Derby with reserved seating on Friday or Saturday night. The cost of tickets is $8, and they are available at the fair office and arena entrance to the derby.

Entry forms for the Greene County Fair’s various shows and contests are also available on the fair’s website.

The fair was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.