2020 USA Women’s Olympic Softball team to make stop in Johnson City ahead of Tokyo games

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau have announced the 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team will be making a stop in Johnson City next year.

According to a release, the “Stand Beside Her” tour will make stops around the U.S. ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Softball is returning to the Olympic program for the first time since 2008.

The exhibition contests in Johnson City will be held at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

Tickets will be available starting December 16 at 11 a.m.

The prices are as follows:

General Admission Adults ($20), General Admission Youth ($15), Reserved Adult ($25), Reserved Youth ($20) and VIP ($60) while children two years and under are free.