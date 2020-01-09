2020 TriPride Parade, Festival to be held in downtown Bristol

TRI-CITIES (WJHL)- Organizers with the TriPride Parade and Festival have announced the 2020 event will take place in downtown Bristol on both the Tennessee and Virginia sides.

Officials said in a news release Thursday that this upcoming festival will mark the first time a Pride event has been held in two states at one time.

The release said, “The parade and festival will take place in the heart of downtown Bristol and will be free to the public. The 2020 theme is “A Good Place For Pride”. This is an homage to the host cities and their iconic Bristol sign on State Street, which reaches across the state boundary.”

