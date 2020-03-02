2020 Komen Tri-Cities Race for the Cure to be held April 18

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 2020 Komen Tri-Cities Race for the Cure is returning to the region on April 18.

According to Komen East Tennessee’s website, the fundraising race for breast cancer research will be held at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education.

This year, the 5K run/walk will kick off at 8 a.m., and the 1-mile run starts at 8:30 a.m.

Registration can be done on-site from 7-7:45 a.m. or online with early bird pricing.

The fundraiser goal for 2020 is $100,000.

You can find more information on the Race for the Cure online by clicking here.