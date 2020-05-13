2020 Hungry Mother Festival canceled

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — The 2020 Hungry Mother Festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival was originally scheduled to take place July 17-19 at Hungry Mother State Park in Marion.

“With the impact of the COVID-19 virus we believe it is the proper and responsible decision to make in order to protect all individuals involved with the Festival, our community, and visitors,” the Art League of Marion stated in a news release Wednesday. “We want to thank everyone that helps make the Festival come together into an award-winning event. We are both disappointed and sad that we had to make this difficult decision but we are optimistic that the 2021 Festival will be amazing.”

The Art League says it is in the process of contacting exhibitors, vendors, and entertainment to discuss returning for the 2021 festival.