‘2020 has been an especially challenging year for them’: More than 2,000 ‘Thank You’ cards delivered to Ballad Health staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – 2020 has been a tough year, especially for those on the frontlines battling this pandemic and working long hours and tough shifts as numbers continue to rise in our region.

While some health care workers may feel under-appreciated and overworked during this time, one annual event in the area was altered slightly to honor these health care heroes.

“Speak life” run by local radio station WCQR has been happening for three years now. It’s a card collection event during the holidays aimed at providing encouragement to those who may feel forgotten. In the past, they’ve dropped off cards to cancer patients and children in hospitals, but this year it’s about those providing the care.

Speak life: Hope for Healthcare workers was the name of Monday’s distribution as 2,206 cards were delivered to Ballad staff.

Messages from individuals, families, churches, and classrooms all expressed their appreciation for front line workers during what’s been the hardest year, combating the spread of the Coronavirus.

These letters were collected over the past few weeks and were distributed Monday afternoon by WCQR’s Rhonda Lacey.

Lacey told News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield that this year it means the world since these health care professionals have been working longer, harder hours and dealing with case increases on a daily.

“Their job is challenging every day, every year, but 2020 has been an especially challenging year for them so we wanted them to know that they were recognized and appreciated, and just let them know that they are loved,” said WCQR Morning Show co-host, Rhonda Lacey.

2,206 cards were delivered this afternoon to healthcare workers, thanking them for their work on the front lines during this pandemic. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/3oosBfG4oJ — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) December 14, 2020

The room was full of smiles and laughs as Registered Nurses read through some of the messages and looked through the photos drawn for them.

“We don’t do our job for recognition but in this time, it does mean a lot, especially to see children who have made the homemade cards along with older people making them for us, it does feel good,” said Registered Nurse, Stephanie Moffitt.

Lacey said they hope giving these cards to health care workers becomes a part of the annual ‘Speak life’ tradition.

“Just even seeing a handful of the nurses who are receiving this and how appreciative that they were and the smiles as they were looking through the cards from the kids, it’s that tangible evidence that someone out there is thinking of them and loves them enough to send them a little note of encouragement,” said Lacey.

One of her favorite quotes from the cards was written by a 7-year-old boy and stated “tough times don’t last, but tough people do,” summing up that no matter what 2020 throws our way, we can handle it.