2020 Grandfather Mountain Highland Games canceled

LINVILLE, NC (WJHL) —What was supposed to have been the 65th annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement Saturday.

Although the event has been canceled, Grandfather Mountain Highland Games Inc. intends to honor its scholarship commitments along with previous tent purchase plans, with costs running in excess of $100,000.

For those who have already purchased camping spots, clan tents, patron packages, event registration, and pre-event tickets, there are three options of compensation available that include a tax deductible donation, a roll-over of purchase, or a full refund.