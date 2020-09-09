2020 Fall Foliage Map: Tri-Cities will see peak foliage in early October

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities will see vibrant fall colors next month, according to the 2020 Fall Foliage Prediction Map.

SmokyMountains.com released the 2020 map, which shows a weekly change in fall foliage starting on September 7 and running through November 23.

The map predicts when foliage will be near, at and past its peak across the country.

In East Tennessee, patchy fall foliage will start to be seen around September 21, then one week later will advance to “partial fall foliage.”

By October 5, the map predicts parts of the Tri-Cities region will be at their peak or near peak in terms of foliage.

October 12 will see the rest of the area at its peak, while areas like Johnson, Sullivan and Carter counties will already be past their peak.

By October 26, the map predicts almost all of Northeast Tennessee and all of Southwest Virginia will be past the peak of foliage.

To check the map, click here.

Storm Team 11 Fall Foliage Take

Weather has a huge impact on the timing of the fall foliage peak, as well as how vibrant the colors of the leaves are. During the fall less sunlight, warm afternoons, and cool nights cause the colors to change.





The weather during the summer is also important. After a dry summer last year, the fall colors weren’t as vibrant as years past. The United States National Arboretum explains a wet start to the summer season and a drier autumn would help increase the vibrancy in color of leaves in the fall.

May and June at the Tri-Cities airport were both above average rainfall months, while June and August were below normal for rainfall. If drier conditions continue, it is likely we will see vibrant colors this season.

Other factors besides precipitation come into play as well. Conditions such as windy days and frosts would allow more leaves to drop, leading to less color.