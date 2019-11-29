2019 Turkey Trot draws largest amount of racers yet

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thursday’s Turkey Trot 5-K race in Downtown Johnson City was the biggest yet.

Organizers say about 4,370 people turned out for the race, that’s about 150 more than last year.

On a day known for consuming calories, record numbers spent the morning in Downtown Johnson City burning a few.

“It just keeps growing so we couldn’t stop it now there’s just no way we could ever end this it’s become a tradition in Johnson City,” Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock said.

Organizers say people flocked from 32 states and as far away as Zurich, Switzerland for the 14th annual Turkey Trot.

After a quick stretch, a cute dance, and a smooth landing, the trotters were off.

“Whether winning or losing I think my favorite part is just running and the food plays a close second,” said Ben Brown who finished the race first, after a tight race with top female finisher Abbey Cooper.

“It’s just a great way to kick off the holiday and be grateful for the gift we all have to run,” Cooper said.

For many, the race has become a family tradition.

Team Wandell also made an appearance. They’ve run nearly 60 races this year with Josh Wandell, a former Elizabethton principal with A.L.S.

From all of us at News Channel 11, we hope your Thanksgiving 2019 was delightful.