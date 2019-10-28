LIVE NOW /
2019 Santa Train will feature Marty Stuart; set to perform November 23 in Kingsport

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Source: The Santa Train Facebook Page

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with The Santa Train have announced that this year’s special guest is Marty Stuart.

Stuart will perform on November 23rd in Kingsport.

The Santa Train has been a tradition in Appalachia for decades. 2019 marks its 77th year.

Every year the train travels from Kentucky to Kingsport making stops along the way to celebrate the Christmas season.

Santa hands out toys, food, and clothing to children across the route.

PREVIOUS STORY: 76th annual Santa Train arrives in Kingsport, musical guests Maddie & Tae set to perform

