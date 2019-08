HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- In a Monday Facebook post, Hawkins County Fair officials said this year’s event in September has been canceled.

The post explained that they have tried to get approval to close a portion of a road for safety reasons, but were not able to do so, ultimately impacting the fair.

According to the Hawkins County Fair website, this fair only began three years ago and featured entertainment, vendors, and demonstrations.