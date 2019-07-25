2019 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion schedule released

BRISTOL (WJHL) — The Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion is returning to the Tri-Cities September 20-22 and the schedule is live!
Plenty of musical acts will be performing throughout the festival at different venues.
Here are just some of the biggest performances each day:
Friday, Sept. 20
- The Reeves Brothers 8:30 – 9:30 p.m. at 6th Street
- Yarn 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. at Paramount
- JP Harris 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. at Cameo
- Wayne Graham 10:30 – 11:30 p.m. at Studio Brew
Saturday, Sept. 21
- Green Grass Cloggers ft. Possum Creek Playboys 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Near Moore
- Kelsey Rae 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Bloom
- The Lil Smokies 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. at 6th Street
- The Sisterhood Band 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Cameo
Sunday, Sept. 22
- Beth Snapp 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Machiavelli’s Outdoor
- Lost Dog Street Band 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Cumberland
- Jake Quillin Band 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at O’Mainnins Pub
- 49 Winchester 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Borderline Billiards
To view the full schedule, check out the festival’s calendar here.
For anyone wanting to keep up with the festival and all the events during the weekend, you can download the festival’s free app.
For those wanting to buy tickets, click here.