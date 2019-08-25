2019 Appalachian Fair announces winners of ‘Baby Show’

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 93rd Annual Appalachian Fair is now over in Gray, but organizers gave News Channel 11 a look at some of the cutest award winners from Saturday night.

These are the winners from the “Appalachian Fair Baby Show” held this weekend.

The contest was for kids primarily between the ages of 6 to 12 months old.

You can’t help but crack a smile looking at their faces.

We’d like to congratulate the winners and everyone that made this year’s fair a success for Washington County, Tennessee.