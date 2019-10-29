2017 survey says Norton, VA has highest opioid prescription rate in US; other local areas among top 50

NORTON CITY, Va. (WJHL) – A new statistic breakdown shows some communities in our region are prescribing more opioids than most places in the country.

Laguna Treatment Hospital says it used the Center for Disease Control data on the opioid prescribing rate per 100 people in 2017 for every U.S. county.

Norton, Virginia came in at the very top with a more than 396 opioid prescription rate.

Galax, Virginia came in second with a prescription rate of 345.

Bristol, Virginia came in at 48 with a 161 prescription rate.

In East Tennessee, Cocke County ranked 43 at a more than 162 rate.

To view the full results of the survey, click here.