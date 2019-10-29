2011 Kingsport homicide case to be featured on national TV

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport homicide case from eight years ago will be featured on national television Halloween night.

Kingsport public information officer Thomas Patton says that case will be on Investigation Discovery on an episode titled “Home Sweet Homicide.”

It will air at 10 p.M., so make sure to set those DVRs ready!

That episode will include the investigation around the 2011 homicide of Betty Sue Short.

Retired Lieutenant Frank Light and Sergeant Randy Murray spearheaded the investigation, which led to John Slemp being convicted of first-degree murder.

He is currently serving a life sentence without the chance of parole.