$200K to flow into Hurley relief efforts as community rebuilds from deadly floods

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Nearly a quarter million dollars has been added to Hurley relief efforts following flooding in August that destroyed dozens of homes and killed one person.

According to a release from United Way of Southwest Virginia, donors throughout the region completed the match for a $100,000 challenge grant, bringing funds to $200,000.

The grant stems from the Knoxville-based Thompson Charitable Foundation and donations from individuals, and this money inches closers to the Hurley Relief Fund goal of $500,000.

“To date, United Way of Southwest Virginia has raised $452,543 to assist the citizens of Hurley in repairing and rebuilding their homes,” said Travis Staton, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Virginia. “We are extremely grateful to the Thompson Charitable Foundation for their generosity and their initiative in bringing other donors to the table.”

The Hurley Long Term Recovery Group (LTRG) has provided $271,250 to assist homeowners and victims of the flooding damage. United Way of Southwest Virginia serves as the fiscal agent for the LTRG to continue serving the community.

“The LTRG received almost 200 requests for assistance from Hurley residents,” Staton said. “It’s a thorough review process where each request is reviewed and researched individually by the LTRG. Based on the damage to the home, the LTRG makes award funds available for materials to assist in the repair or rebuilding. The homeowner chooses where those materials will come from, the LTRG purchases the materials, and volunteer crews pick up the materials, take them to the site, and do the work.”

The damage in Hurley is estimated to have reached tens of millions of dollars, according to Staton.

“We don’t have the funds to address every issue in every home, so we must do all we can to stretch these dollars to make as many homes safe and livable as possible,” he said. “Every person who volunteers helps lower the cost of repairs. Every person who donates helps a family stay safe and warm this winter.”

To volunteer or donate, CLICK HERE.