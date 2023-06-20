SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) revealed Tuesday that $200,000 has been awarded to Scott County.

A release from Griffith’s office states that the funds were awarded by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. The funds are bound for the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission in Duffield.

According to Griffith, the commission will use the funds in the development of a Regional Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Manufacturing Supply Chain Report.

The report “could lead to the evolution of existing businesses and the recruiting of new businesses with manufacturing jobs in Scott County,” the release states.

“This investment will help Scott County showcase their ability to host Small Modular Reactor sites and related manufacturing supply chains, which could bring new jobs and boost economic development and resiliency in the region,” Griffith said in the release.

A study by Dominion Engineering Inc. released in May found that several sizeable sites in Southwest Virginia are prime locations to house SMRs. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has also expressed intent to spend millions of dollars in state funding to develop nuclear energy in the region.