KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Power is being restored to customers after several outages Thursday evening.

As of 9:45 p.m., Appalachian Power is reporting 280 customers without power in Hawkins, Sullivan, and Washington counties in Tennessee.

BrightRidge says about 134 of its customers are without power.

CLICK HERE to view Appalachian Power outages.

CLICK HERE to view BrightRidge outages.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.