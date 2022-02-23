WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The effort to end hunger in Southwest Virginia got some help in the form of a large donation.

Dr. Mark Matney, the Washington County Virginia Commissioner of Revenue, presented a check for $2,000 to Feeding Southwest Virginia Wednesday.

The money was raised as part of a statewide campaign called “Commissioners and Cans.” Feeding Southwest President and CEO Pamela Irvine said for some, the food the donation translates to will mean more than most people realize.

“It’s an incredible thing to see the generosity but also see people,” said Irvine. “We believe that food is not just food. It is also hope, and it’s just life-changing for people who need to put food on the table.”

Matney and his team have also donated nearly 700 pounds of food to the organization.