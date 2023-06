KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Layla Santanello, 20, was reported missing Tuesday by a family member.

Santanello has brown hair and brown eyes and is about 4 feet 10 inches tall and 150 pounds, according to the Kingsport Police Department.

Anyone with information o her whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 423-229-9429 or central dispatch at 423-246-9111.