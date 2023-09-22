KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Twenty veterans from the Tri-Cities left Kingsport Friday morning for the nation’s capital.

Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands takes local veterans to Washington D.C. to visit memorials honoring them and their fallen comrades. The veterans do not pay anything for the trip.

On Friday, 20 veterans from the Korean and Vietnam War eras left from Crossroads Global Methodist Church to take part in the Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands’s fifth mission. The public was invited to help send them off.

A release from Honor Flight states the veterans travel by motorcoach to D.C. with a stop in Bedford, Virginia to see the D-Day Museum. When they arrive in D.C., the veterans are welcomed by volunteers and local American Legion and VFW posts.

Some of the places visited by the veterans in D.C. include Arlington National Cemetery and the memorials dedicated to Iwo Jima, the Air Force, the Navy, World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

The public is also invited to welcome the veterans back at Crossroads Global Methodist Church at 5 p.m. Sunday. The route the veterans take will run along I-81 onto I-26 and then to Highway 11W. The public is invited to display welcome home signs along Highway 11W.