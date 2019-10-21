20 Tri-Cities veterans return home from trip to Washington D.C.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – 20 Tri-Cities veterans are back home Monday morning after a trip to the nation’s capital to honor their brave service to our country.

The trip is made possible through the “Honor Flight of Northeast Tennessee” and gives those veterans a free weekend trip to Washington D.C.

Multiple events took place, including three World War II veterans who laid a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier.

Honor flight organizers say it’s an honor to help say thank you to Tri-Cities veterans.

“It’s a lifetime journey for them. Some of them cannot afford to go, so that’s why Honor Flight gets involved to help them for a free trip. It means so much and you can tell through the tears, through the smiles and through the gratitude that they give,”

This was Honor Flight of Northeast Tennessee’s 15th trip since 2012.