KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — As the fall semester draws to a close, Kingsport City Schools officials say they’re still struggling to fill driver positions.

Assistant Superintendent Andy True told News Channel 11, the district is currently short eight drivers out of the 38 total it needs to transport more than 3,000 students to school each day.

“When you’re that short-staffed, it’s really an ongoing challenge on a day-to-day basis,” said True.

True said drivers often have to cover two routes. Even the system’s transport director drives most days.

“When you’ve got your director in a bus the vast majority of time, I think that’s an indicator of everybody dialing in to do what we can to solve the problem but also kind of highlighting what the issues are,” said True.

True acknowledged that the district is not in a unique position, other districts ranging from Hawkins County to Washington County have struggled to attract candidates who have the skills needed to get kids to and from school safely.

“It’s a challenging position,” True said. “Navigating through traffic, through residential streets, while at the same time maintaining order and creating a positive environment for 30 to 70 children behind you, that takes a unique personality.”

Kingsport is currently offering $17.69 an hour with no experience, with a guaranteed pay of $106 per day.

True said new drivers will receive a $1500 sign-on bonus paid in two installments – after 30 and 90 days on the job, and the system is on a speaking tour of community groups.

“It lets the community become more aware of the issue,” said True. “Then by extension, we’re hoping that we find individuals that say, ‘Yeah, I want to do that.'”

With shortages so persistent, True said experience is not needed to apply.

“We will pay to train you,” said True.

Though the district is primarily looking for full-time drivers, part-time positions are also available.