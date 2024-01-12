LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) — Twenty children were sent to the hospital after a school bus and a coal truck collided on a narrow road in Letcher County, Kentucky.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday on KY-932 in the Flat Gap community.

(Photo: WJHL)

Twenty children and the driver of the bus were sent to a hospital, the majority of whom are being treated for minor injuries, according to Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart.

The collision caused the bus to go down an embankment and come to rest on its side in a creek.

Gayheart said the narrowness of the road was likely a factor in the crash.

Crews were still working to remove the bus from the creek and reopen the road as of 7 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.