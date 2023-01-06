(WJHL) – On Jan. 6, 2021, protestors in support of former U.S. President Donald Trump breached the Capitol building. The deadly riots led to criminal charges against a multitude of people involved.

Two natives of the Tri-Cities have since been identified and charged for their roles on the day of the riots. Since their arrests, both have entered guilty pleas and have been sentenced.

Albuquerque Head, of Kingsport, was arrested for his role at the Capitol on April 14, 2021. He pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers on May 6, 2022. Head was sentenced in October 2022 to 90 months in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

Head will be placed on supervised release for three years after his sentence is served, and the DOJ stated that he will also be required to pay restitution.

The DOJ reported that Head had made his way to the front of a group of rioters and struck Capitol Police and local officers with riot shields. He also reportedly wrapped an arm around an officer’s neck and pulled the officer into the rioting crowd.

James Wayne Brooks, of Johnson City, was arrested nearly one year after the riots on Jan. 5, 2022. He pleaded guilty in August to the following charges:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

According to the DOJ, Brooks was sentenced in November to 12 months of probation and six months of community service. He was also ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

Investigators said Brooks had climbed onto a railing on the Upper West Terrance during the riots and waved a South Carolina flag with a Marine Corps flag attached to it. The DOJ reported that he then entered the Capitol building, where he waved an Iraq War Veteran hat at officers and shouted expletives at them.

News Channel 11 spoke with Brooks in an exclusive interview not long after his arrest, during which he admitted to entering the Capitol building but said he had not been violent. He said authorities had allowed him and others to enter and exit the building.

Brooks also said in his interview that he had been misled by QAnon misinformation and that, had he known what he learned later, he still would have gone to Washington D.C. but would not have entered the Capitol.