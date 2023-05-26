KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two volunteers with the American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee are on their way to help those impacted by a typhoon in Guam.

According to Red Cross Executive Director Heather Carbajal, volunteers Rachelle Burkert and Ron Summerhill have been deployed following Typhoon Mawar.

Burkert was on her way to Guam on Thursday, and Summerhill is deploying Friday afternoon.

Carbajal said both volunteers will spend 3-4 weeks “supporting the disaster response operation in logistics and disaster mental health.”

As of Thursday, Guam’s governor had granted an all-clear and reported no fatalities but minor injuries and significant damage.