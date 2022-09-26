JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were transported to a hospital after a crash on North State of Franklin Road Monday.

According to responders at the scene, the two people were taken to the hospital in separate ambulances.

The crash occurred Monday shortly before noon at the intersection of North State of Franklin Road and Med-Tech Parkway.

As of 12:20 p.m., Med-Tech Parkway was closed, and the part of State of Franklin Road heading toward Interstate 26 was also closed while clean-up was underway.

News Channel 11’s crew at the scene saw two white SUVs, one of which had damage to the front of the vehicle and another that had gone off the roadway.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Johnson City Police Department for more information.