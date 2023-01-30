ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two employees were transported to a hospital following a “condition upset” at the NFS facility in Erwin on Monday.

According to a Nuclear Fuel Services, INC. (NFS) release, the company experienced a “condition upset during routine inventory activities,” around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Two employees at the company were reportedly transported to a hospital for further evaluation. The release states three others were “evaluated” at the site and then released.

Ambulances were contacted as a precautionary measure to help employees affected by the “upset,” the release stated.

NFS stated there is no reported impact to the facilities, the public or the environment due to the incident.

No further details were released.