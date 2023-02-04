BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Members of King University’s Bass Fishing Team and other students were able to meet a distinguished bass fishing professional Saturday.

Hank Cherry is a two-time Bassmaster Classic Champion with 11 years of professional fishing experience and during his stop at King University, he shared some tips, tricks and inspiration with future pros.

“The best thing I could tell anyone that wants to get into fishing is.. be a sponge. There’s so much information available on the internet today where you can take in but, whatever you learn off of that you need to take outside and make it yourself don’t try to be someone else and enjoy it because it’s a passion that everybody can have,” Cherry said. “People of all ages can fish. Skill level, it’s just dependent on your own drive,” he said.

He also took time to speak about one of his passions besides fishing.

“The biggest thing that I’m passionate about is military and bringing attention to our vets and making sure they get the care and help that they need,” Cherry said. “That’s why I’m with the Warriors journey. They’re one of my sponsors, one of my partners and I just really believe in taking care of those that took care of us,” he added.

Cherry is planning to take part in two upcoming events at Lake Okeechobee and Lake Seminole.