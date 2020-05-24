2 teenagers dead after high-speed crash in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators with the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirm two teenagers are dead after single-vehicle crash in Sullivan County.

According to a report from THP, 18-year-old Dennis Sage was driving a Toyota Scion with 19-year-old Jacob Dehart on Highway 421 on Saturday, driving 109 mph.

THP said the car was approaching slower traffic, causing Sage to slam on the brakes and lose control of the vehicle, striking a power pole.

Investigators say both did not survive the crash and were wearing their seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.