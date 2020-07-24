2 seriously injured in Wednesday night shooting, assault in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police say two people were seriously injured Wednesday night in an assault and shooting at an apartment complex.

It happened around 10 p.m. at Miller Village Apartments at 3844 Eastline Drive.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, officers found two “seriously injured” victims, a 22-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, outside one of the apartment buildings. Police say both had reportedly been assaulted inside one of the apartments.

The 22-year-old “suffered severe lacerations from allegedly being ‘pistol whipped'” while the other victim was shot.

Both were taken to a local hospital. The younger victim was treated and released while the other victim remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Police say the incident remains under investigation with charges pending.