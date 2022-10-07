JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say two people suffered serious injuries in a crash Friday afternoon in Johnson City.

It happened around 3:38 p.m. on East Main Street at Fleming Road, according to the Johnson City Police Department.

Police say a Saturn Vue was traveling west on Main Street when it crossed the double-yellow line and hit an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

Both drivers were taken to Johnson City Medical Center. According to JCPD, the driver of the Saturn received life-threatening injuries and was “stabilized but in critical condition” Friday night. The driver of the Chevrolet also received life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.