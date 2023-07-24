Washington County, Tenn.’s fiscal 2024 budget will need to be amended if all employees are to receive $2 an hour raises. (WJHL photo)

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County commissioners made it clear in June that they wanted to specifically fund $ 2-an-hour raises for all county employees, but a bit of work remains to complete that task.

A resolution commissioners will vote on Monday makes it clear they don’t want any employees left out of a raise that could equate to more nearly 20% for some of them.

Budget Director Mitch Meredith said some library, solid waste and highway department employees still hadn’t received raises of at least $2 an hour when staff got their first paychecks of the new fiscal year that started July 1.

When they passed the fiscal 2024 budget in late June, commissioners approved an additional $150,000 from the county’s fund balance to ensure everyone could receive a $2 raise. Meredith said they knew that might not be enough to completely fund all the raises.

“Originally it was 200 and some change ($200,000-plus),” Meredith said of the original estimate to cover all those raises. “It’s pretty close to that.”

But commissioners are insistent on the money being made available.

Monday’s resolution references “the intent of the County Commission to allocate funding … to meet a two dollar ($2.00) per hour increase for Washington County employees.”

Budget Committee member Richard Tucker told News Channel 11 he supported not only making sure everyone got the bump but that it be retroactive to the beginning of July for those who hadn’t received a raise yet.

July 12 budget committee minutes show fellow commissioner and budget committee member Jim Wheeler led a discussion about the commission’s wishes. That ended in a unanimous vote to amend the budget to add funding for any general fund employee that hadn’t received at least a $ 2-an-hour increase.

The resolution also makes clear that the budget committee “recommended consideration and approval of the County Mayor’s proposed Budget Amendment conditioned upon there being additional funding to support a two dollar … raise for all employees whose salaries are funded in the General Fund…”

The committee plans to review pay increases for Highway and Solid Waste department employees in August.

A document obtained by News Channel 11 shows that even a few full-time employees of the library system didn’t receive $2 an-hour raises in the initial budget. Two of them were earning less than $13 an hour and had initial raises of 75 cents per hour.

A couple of full-time employees making $16.75 an hour were not given raises at all, while a third was increased 40 cents to $16.75. A dozen part-time employees making between $11.00 and $11.15 also were given 75 cents per hour raises.

$2 an hour amounts to an 18% increase for an employee earning $11 an hour, and 12% for one making $16.75. It would take a full-time worker making $11 from $22,880 a year to $27,040.

The average salary of the county’s 484 employees is $43,557, but half of those employees make less than $39,229, which is $18.86 an hour. If all those employees end up with $2 an-hour raises, half of them will see raises of 10 to 18%.

Before commissioners raised the $2 suggestion, a number of department heads and officials had asked for funding that would have meant significantly smaller percentage increases. That would have left lower-paid employees in particular receiving far less than $2 an hour more.