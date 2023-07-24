Washington County, Tenn.’s fiscal 2024 budget will need to be amended if all employees are to receive $2 an hour raises. (WJHL photo)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Mayor Joe Grandy on Monday night said a $2 per hour raise for some Washington County, Tennessee employees that have yet to see one was approved by commissioners.

When they passed the fiscal 2024 budget in late June, commissioners approved an additional $150,000 from the county’s fund balance to ensure everyone could receive a $2 raise. Budget Director Mitch Meredith said they knew that might not be enough to completely fund all the raises.

Commissioners approved a resolution Monday night that mentions “the intent of the County Commission to allocate funding … to meet a two dollar ($2.00) per hour increase for Washington County employees.”

The committee plans to review pay increases for Highway and Solid Waste department employees in August.