2 package stores receive certificates to open in Mountain City

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — Two packages could soon be on the way for Mountain City.

Town Recorder Sheila Shaw confirms to News Channel 11 that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen issued certificates of compliance for package stores.

The certificates are contingent on getting a certificate of occupancy from a certified building inspector.

The two stores include:

Mountain Spirits – 204 Pioneer Village Drive

Black Bear Wine and Spirits – 1123 South Shady Street

In Nov. 2018, Johnson County approved package stores and consumption on premise during a voter referendum.

