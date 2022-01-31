2 of 5 workers injured in Eastman incident were treated at Holston Valley

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health said one Eastman Chemical Company employee and an employee of a contractor company were sent to the hospital after Monday morning’s incident at Eastman’s Kingsport plant.

Eastman said five people suffered minor injuries after a steam line failed. They received treatment at either Eastman Medical or Holston Valley Medical Center.

“The emergency department and trauma team at Holston Valley Medical Center, and Ballad Health’s regional Trauma Network and emergency care system, to include our Highlands Emergency Air Rescue and Transport (HEART) aircraft, were adequately prepared with supplies and resources to respond and provide care,” Ballad Health said in a media statement.

As a result of the incident, Ballad paused new surgeries at Holston Valley as a precaution. Normal hospital operations have resumed.

Rep. Diana Harshbarger’s office said the congresswoman has been in touch with Eastman officials and is praying for those injured in the incident. Her office said she is also thankful for the first responders who responded to the scene.