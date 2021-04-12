$2 million grant awarded to Johnson City for upgrades to Sinking Creek Pump Station known for overflowing

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City is getting a $2 million federal grant to help upgrade a sewer pump with multiple sewer overflows from nearby manholes.

State Senator Rusty Crowe, along with State Representatives Rebecca Alexander and Tim Hicks, announced the grant Friday.

The grant was awarded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration, according to a release on Monday.

Upgrade costs to Sinking Creek Pump Station will total nearly $6 million.

The release states the grant will be matched with $3.8 million in local dollars and will help “create 216 jobs, retain 265 jobs, and generate $5 million in private investment.”

The pump station has a history of overflows during high rainfall.

News Channel 11 footage from February 2020 shows a sewer manhole next to the station and a few feet from Sinking Creek that overflowed for 70 hours.

Johnson City’s report to the state estimated just over a million gallons of water overflowed during that single event.

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation records show the location had the most overflows of any city site in 2019.