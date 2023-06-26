JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Schools is working with the city of Johnson City to find avenues of revenue after a cut of around $2 million from its planned budget.

Washington County commissioners proposed cutting sales tax revenue that had been allocated to both the county and city schools since the early 1990s back in May. Commissioners approved this budget proposal on June 22.

Superintendent for Johnson City Schools, Dr. Steve Barnett, said he wished they could’ve been able to work this cut into their budget sooner.

“It’s one of those things where we start our budget in December of last year and the fiscal year begins July 1, so it’s late in the fiscal year to have this kind of information, this kind of cut,” said Barnett.

Barnett said they’ve been working through options since receiving news of the cut, but the options will have to be brought to the school board.

“We’ll be looking at things that can be moved, such as one-time capital expenses,” said Barnett.

Assistant City Manager for the City of Johnson City Randy Trivette said he has been in contact with the school system’s finance director to discuss their options.

Trivette said they have ideas like using money that becomes available as the district pays off debt and taking money originally planned for in the budget and paying for that out of their fund balance.

That leaves about $300,000 to $400,000 still left over to cover. Trivette said that may come from leftover money not used in the city budget.

“We’re always wanting to fund schools the best that we can fund them,” said Trivette. “And when we see some type of revenue reduction for our school system or our operating side, that’s never something that we’re ever happy about.”

Trivette said the reallocation of money now might be more evident as they plan for the next fiscal year.

“This year, it sounds like we’ve worked out enough ways to basically cover it,” said Trivette. “Next year, we’re going to start working a little early to see what may happen with those revenues next year and see what we need to juggle around to next year.”

Barnett said this cut will not affect employee pay increases.

Additionally, Barnett said there will need to be budget amendments made. No clear plans will be set until the school board can review them. The next Johnson City School Board meeting is on August 7.