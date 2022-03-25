CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two local superintendents are in the running to direct an East Tennessee school system.

Carter County Director of Schools Tracy McAbee and Russell County Public Schools Superintendent Gregory Brown have been named two of the three finalists for the role of Hamblen County Director of Schools.

Interviews for the position with the finalists will be conducted on April 7 at East High School in Hamblen County.

According to the Hamblen County Department of Education’s website, McAbee and Brown are being considered along with General Arnold Bunch Jr., the commander of an Air Force base in Ohio.

McAbee has been in his role in Carter County since 2020.

Brown has been the superintendent of Russell County Public Schools since July 2016. Prior to that, Brown worked as an assistant superintendent for Pulaski County Public Schools.