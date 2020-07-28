2 Lee County Public Schools students take top prizes in regional art contest

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two Lee County Public Schools students took first place in their categories in the Virginia School Boards Association’s Southwest Region Art Contest.

According to a release from Lee County Public Schools, Noah Lawson from Rose Hill Elementary and Kayla Weston from Lee High School each won first place in their age category.

VSBA’s art contest features an elementary, middle and high school category in the contest.

Below is Noah Lawson’s art entry:

Kayla Weston’s winning entry is pictured below:

The release says the Southwest Region consists of Bristol City, Buchanan County, Carroll County, Dickenson County, Galax City, Grayson County, Lee County, Norton City, Russell County, Scott County, Smyth County, Tazewell County, Washington County and Wise County.

Washington County Public Schools also had two students place second in the elementary and middle school categories. Brayden Coalson from Rhea Valley Elementary and Aryanna Turner from E. B. Stanley Middle were each awarded second place.