BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were killed in a house fire over the weekend in Sullivan County, according to authorities.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded early Sunday morning to a home on Arnold Way, where one fire victim was found outside of the home and another was found dead inside. The victim found outside was flown to a local hospital where they died from their injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victims’ identities have not been released as investigators are still working to identify one of the victims.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the fire with assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.