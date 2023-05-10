ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were killed and a child was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday night near Roan Mountain, according to Sheriff Mike Fraley.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 19E near the Whiteway Grill and Ripshin Mountain Road.

Fraley said an injured 10-year-old from a second vehicle was flown to Johnson City Medical Center.

The highway is currently closed in both directions. Traffic is being diverted onto Old Railroad Grade Road.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available. News Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene.